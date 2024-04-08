Niche OTT platforms eye M&As to avoid getting crushed by RIL-Disney combine
In late February, Reliance Industries Ltd and Disney India merged their streaming and TV assets in an $8.5-billion deal to create an entertainment powerhouse.
NEW DELHI : The coming together of Walt Disney and Reliance Industries is set to drive consolidation in India's streaming landscape as smaller, regional-language platforms explore merger and acquisition opportunities (M&A) to avoid getting crushed by a much larger entity that will potentially dominate the OTT ecosystem, experts said.