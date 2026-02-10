Niche to necessity: Decoding India's protein revolution

For decades, the protein conversation in India was largely confined to bodybuilding gyms and the specialised prescriptions of clinical nutritionists. Today, it is emerging as a core part of the Indian diet, whether it is a teenager in a growth spurt, a woman in her 40s calculating her daily protein needs or an elderly man looking to gain some muscle. From the boardrooms of Mumbai to the rapidly urbanising streets of Tier-2 cities, protein is shedding its supplement label and becoming a daily must-have.

Driven by a post-pandemic obsession with preventive wellness and a digital-first generation, India’s protein market is burgeoning. Current industry estimates peg the broader protein market at USD 1.52 billion in 2025, with a projected climb to USD 2.08 billion by 2030, growing at a steady Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5 per cent.

Looking at the science beyond the fad As consumers become more health-literate, there is a growing realisation that protein is not just for bulking up. The rise of protein is anchored in a biological necessity, as a part of the diet important for immunity, tissue repair, metabolism and nutrient transport.

“Protein has become mainstream now and now each one of us right from senior citizens to kids, everybody is talking about getting the right amount of protein every day,” said Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul (GCMMF).

Data suggests this conversation isn’t just academic. Today, about 74 per cent of Indian consumers actively seek out ‘health claims’ on packaging, with protein leading the checklist. The fitness ecosystem is providing the physical infrastructure for this shift, with the number of gyms in India reaching 64,148 in 2023.

The mindset is shifting and people aren’t buying protein because they want to look like athletes. They are buying it because they want to age better and stay resilient. One of the main reasons for us as Indians to focus on more protein in our diet is the nature of our food.

“Though I consider Indian food to be one of the most tastiest foods in the world, the amount of protein you get out of that food is very less. For vegetarians, it is more carbohydrates driven than protein, and in India, around 36-38 per cent people are still vegetarian. That is where the additional factor of the protein powders or drinks come into picture. Specialised high protein have emerged as a support system, helping all of us to actively look after our health,” said Krutin Chaturvedi, Director of Halewood Laboratories, one of the new age brands in the ready to drink segment.

View full Image Krutin Chaturvedi, Director of Halewood Laboratories

Why beverages are winning While powders remain a staple, the real excitement for investors and FMCG giants lies in functional and fortified beverages. In 2023, the volume of functional drinks reached a staggering 17.4 billion litres.

The appeal is manifold – convenience, precision in dosage and taste. Chaturvedi explained that unlike a powder where you need to measure and mix together a specified amount of powder and water, ready to drink is preformulated, taking away the hassle of measuring and mixing.

“Convenience is the one of the most important factors for the growing popularity of ready to drink protein beverages. Second is getting the dosage right and third is superior taste,” he further said.

Traditional carbonated drinks operate in a high-volume and often low-margin environment. In contrast, nutritional beverages offer a premium runway with high consumer stickiness. About 59 per cent of global consumers have expressed a preference for liquid formats when it comes to supplements, citing ‘on-the-go’ practicality and ease of digestion as primary drivers.

Strategic voices from dairy giants The charge is being led by a diverse mix of legacy players and agile new entrants. Amul, the country’s dairy powerhouse, is leveraging its massive milk pool to democratise high-protein intake for the masses by offering value for money which the brand is known for. Amul has launched a number of high-protein items such as shakes, yoghurts, and the latest launch is a high-protein atta that is being introduced in early February.

“A 165 gram sachet of the atta contains 20 grams of protein. At Amul, we are not just selling the products which are high in protein. What we also trying to sell as a concept is the Maths that each one of us requires one gram of protein per kg of body weight every day. So, that’s where common people come in,” said Mehta.

On the other end, innovative brands like Halewood are carving out space with specialised offerings like the Pro-rush beverage range which offers 10-15 gram protein in a 200ml Tetra Pak package.

The road ahead Despite the momentum, there are some challenges that need to be addressed. Maintaining the right supply chain, sourcing the right ingredients, offering the highest possible protein content while still maintaining good taste are just some challenges that can seem daunting, especially to smaller brands or those entering the industry for the first time.

“As the protein category accelerates, having the right know-how — from ingredient behaviour and powder formulation to advanced processing technologies and the most effective packaging solutions — is absolutely critical for food and beverage companies to capture this opportunity. Over the past few years, we have worked with many brands to co-develop high-protein formulations, some of which are already in the market, and many more are in the pipeline,” says Cassio Simoes, Managing Director, Tetra Pak South Asia.

“With capabilities that span raw material characterisation, pilot-scale simulation, and full-scale process optimisation, alongside state-of-the-art powder-handling systems and quality-driven packaging expertise, we’re ensuring that our customers can move from concept to commercial launch with greater confidence, efficiency and speed,” he adds.

India’s Protein Gap also remains a reality. Price sensitivity continues to be the largest barrier to mass adoption. For the market to hit its USD 2 billion potential, the industry must bring in public-private collaborations to scale quality, affordability and safety. As R&D centres, such as the Centre for Smart Protein & Sustainable Material Innovation launched in 2024, continue to explore plant-based and alternative protein sources, there is also a vast scope for innovation.