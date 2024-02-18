Nicotine pouches take off—and land in the culture wars

Zyn has been on the U.S. market since 2014, but its sales have skyrocketed over the past year. It shipped 116 million cans in the U.S. in the fourth quarter, a 78% increase over the same period a year earlier, according to its maker, Philip Morris International. By dollar sales, Zyn now represents 24% of the smokeless category, which includes traditional smokeless tobacco such as Copenhagen, Grizzly and Skoal, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.