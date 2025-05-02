Industry
Centre orders thorough safety review of painkiller Nimesulide for adults
SummaryIndia's top medical research body will review this drug after it was withdrawn or had its use curtailed in several countries due to safety concerns. Experts say that prolonged use of Nimesulide can adversely affect liver and kidney, and can also interfere with fertility.
New Delhi: Concerned over the rampant misuse of Nimesulide drug used to treat pain and fever, the government has asked the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to conduct an extensive review of the prescription medicine and its effects on adults.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more