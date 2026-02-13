Mint Explainer | Why Niti Aayog recommends congestion pricing to discourage excess usage of private vehicles
Summary
Over half of road passenger movement in India is from personal vehicles. The study suggests that effective implementation could enhance public transport share and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in urban areas.
NEW DELHI: A Niti Aayog study on decarbonizing India's transport sector published earlier this week called for congestion pricing to disincentivize private vehicle ownership.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story