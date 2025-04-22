Niti Aayog eyes $25 billion exports of hand and power tools by 2035

New Delhi: The federal policy think tank Niti Aayog on Tuesday laid down a road map to increase India's exports of hand and power tools to over $25 billion by 2035 from $1 billion in 2025.

The plan proposed by Niti Aayog and the Foundation for Economic Development (FED) involves creating manufacturing clusters for such tools across the country, bolstered by a cumulative ₹57,000 crore investment by government and industry, as per a Niti Aayog press statement.

Also Read | Five-year plans back at Niti Aayog, this time to cut emissions



The goods included in this plan include wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers and drills, among others. The report also stated that the target of over $25 billion in exports over the next decade is possible by targeting a 10% market share of power tools exports and a 25% market share of hand tools exports.

The Niti Aayog report said India has a comparative advantage over China in exporting these goods, as the US, one of the largest importers of these goods, has levied heavy tariffs on Chinese hand and power tools.

India's position in the global tool market is currently overshadowed by China, which controls about half of the world's trade in hand and power tools.

Also Read | Niti Aayog to launch Investment Friendliness Index by July



While Chinese hand and power tool exports account for about $16 billion annually—roughly 50% of the market—India's share in the global export market is marginal, illustrated by a market share of 1.8% of all hand tools and 0.8% of all power tools.

However, the study published by Niti Aayog and FED suggested that the wave of Chinese tools exports, which benefited from the country's cost advantage, is likely to hit a trough in the near future, mainly due to tariffs and rising labour costs. The April 2025 report said these conditions would aid India's position in the global export market for hand and power tools.

Over the last three weeks, US President Donald Trump and China have engaged in a battle of retaliatory tariffs. On 16 April, the US imposed 245% tariffs on Chinese goods, following a tussle in which both sides continued hiking tariffs against each other.

Also Read | Proposed PLI scheme for container makers hangs in balance over cost concerns

Experts said India could benefit from such conditions with its existing tool exporting hubs in Punjab and Maharashtra.