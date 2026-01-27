Mint Explainer | Why NITI Aayog wants MSMEs to go green
Summary
MSMEs need to decarbonise operations to remain competitive in exports, with steep trade barriers related to cleaner manufacturing practices kicking in in India’s export markets. What has Niti Aayog proposed and what does it mean for small businesses?
NEW DELHI: The Niti Aayog has called for a new mechanism to decarbonise India’s vast micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector to help exporters meet green product requirements as Western economies roll out carbon-linked trade barriers.
