NMDC looks beyond iron ore, targets 20% revenue from new minerals by 2030

Dipali Banka
4 min read15 Jun 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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In a bold move, NMDC plans to pivot from being solely an iron ore producer to a multifaceted mining enterprise.
Summary
India’s largest iron ore producer aims to derive up to 30% of revenue from non-iron ore and overseas assets by 2030, backed by coal mining, global acquisitions and capacity expansion.

India's largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Ltd, is accelerating efforts to diversify its business, with a target of generating at least a fifth of its revenue from non-iron ore minerals and a tenth from overseas assets by 2030 as it looks to reduce its overwhelming dependence on its core commodity.

“Today iron ore is 99.9% of our revenues. Going forward we would expect iron ore to contribute 70-80% of our revenues, we would like at least 20% to come from minerals other than iron ore and at least 10% to come from beyond the shores of India,” Amitava Mukherjee, chairman and managing director, told Mint.

The overseas push comes at a time when India's mining landscape is evolving and analysts have raised concerns over NMDC's heavy dependence on iron ore as well as its declining share of the domestic iron ore market.

Also Read | Inside Lloyds Metals’ $1.3 billion copper diversification bet

Diversification drive

NMDC's diversification efforts are already gathering pace.

The company has entered coal mining, with one mine operational and a second scheduled to begin operations this fiscal year. Mukherjee said NMDC also expects to acquire two to three overseas mines by the first half of FY27.

While he declined to disclose the locations or minerals involved, citing confidentiality, he said discussions are at “a very advanced stage of acquisition”.

Under its diversification policy, NMDC is prioritizing steel-making minerals such as manganese, iron ore, coking coal, limestone, dolomite and nickel, alongside non-steel-making minerals including gold, bauxite and copper.

Mukherjee said the impact of the diversification strategy should begin to reflect in the company's financials as early as this year through coal operations and international acquisitions.

The company has also established a subsidiary at GIFT City in Gujarat to manage overseas assets, which is now close to becoming fully operational.

“Our diversification and international policy is being pursued very very strongly and effects will be seen going on this year itself whether it is coal or whether it is a few more international mines, you can see the effect by the end of this financial year itself,” said Mukherjee.

Mint had earlier reported that public-sector companies, led by Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and NMDC, are scouting for mineral assets overseas after receiving directions from their parent ministry.

Also Read | After earnings beat, AIA Engineering banks on new grinding solution

The companies are evaluating opportunities in coking coal, limestone and critical minerals such as copper and lithium across regions including Africa, West Asia, Latin America and Southeast Asia, Mint reported on 28 November last year.

Market share debate

NMDC, however, dismisses concerns around market share erosion, arguing that absolute production growth matters more than percentage share.

“Whether my market share is 16% or 20% is a matter that does not concern us as of now. What concerns us is if I go to 110 or 100 million tonnes, am I able to sell my entire product? The answer is a resounding and a confident yes,” Mukherjee said.

The company plans to increase iron ore production capacity from the current 53 million tonnes to 100-110 million tonnes by 2030 and remains confident of finding buyers for the additional volumes.

Mukherjee cited expansion plans by major customers such as JSW Steel and AMNS India as evidence of strong future demand.

In FY27, NMDC aims to end the year with production capacity of 60 million tonnes.

“All our existing customers, the way they are increasing their capacities, even if they have captive mines, they will always require our ore without any doubts," Mukherjee said, dismissing concerns that steelmakers' captive mining expansion could hurt NMDC's sales.

Not everyone shares that optimism.

Parthiv Jhonsa, vice-president at Anand Rathi, believes NMDC could struggle to capture a meaningful share of India's next phase of steel sector growth.

Also Read | India remains net importer of steel for second straight month in FY27

“NMDC may struggle to benefit from India’s steel boom as its share in the iron ore market has fallen from about 24% a decade ago to nearly 16–17% now, and could drop further. Players such as Lloyds Metals and Energy and JSW Steel are expanding fast and acquiring mines, adding more supply and competition. As a result, even though steel demand is strong, NMDC is getting a smaller share of the market,” said Jhonsa.

Expansion plans

Alongside diversification, NMDC plans to invest 40,000-50,000 crore by 2030 in capacity expansion projects as it seeks to significantly scale up mining operations while building new revenue streams beyond iron ore.

For FY27 alone, capital expenditure is expected to be around 5,000-6,000 crore.

NMDC, the country's largest merchant iron ore miner, operates mines in Chhattisgarh's Bailadila region and Karnataka's Donimalai and Kumaraswamy complexes. It also owns the Panna diamond mines in Madhya Pradesh.

The company reported a 34% increase in revenue from operations to 32,070.89 crore in FY26, while net profit rose 13% year-on-year to 7,414.69 crore, according to exchange filings.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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