NMDC looks beyond iron ore, targets 20% revenue from new minerals by 2030

India's largest iron ore producer, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) Ltd, is accelerating efforts to diversify its business, with a target of generating at least a fifth of its revenue from non-iron ore minerals and a tenth from overseas assets by 2030 as it looks to reduce its overwhelming dependence on its core commodity.
“Today iron ore is 99.9% of our revenues. Going forward we would expect iron ore to contribute 70-80% of our revenues, we would like at least 20% to come from minerals other than iron ore and at least 10% to come from beyond the shores of India,” Amitava Mukherjee, chairman and managing director, told Mint.
The overseas push comes at a time when India's mining landscape is evolving and analysts have raised concerns over NMDC's heavy dependence on iron ore as well as its declining share of the domestic iron ore market.