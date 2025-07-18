Headhunters tell firms to get real, no 'Purple Squirrel' around
Headhunters are advising clients that a 70% match between the mandate and the candidate is often the best bet, and that a ‘purple squirrel’ simply does not exist.
Top executive search firms are now pushing back against unrealistic hiring mandates from clients, warning that their dream 100% match or a “purple squirrel", a candidate who ticks every box, simply does not exist in today’s opaque and volatile job market. Instead, they are urging companies to accept strong 70% matches or risk long delays and costly dropouts.