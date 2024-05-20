Industry
No carrot, only stick: Why the RBI has gone beyond moral suasion and fines
Shayan Ghosh 12 min read 20 May 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Summary
- In recent times, the RBI has imposed several stringent measures against banks and NBFCs to ensure compliance. By targeting some of the largest names in the industry—HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JM Financial, Bajaj Finance, IIFL Finance, Paytm Payments Bank—the RBI is setting a precedent.
Mumbai: The regulatory bomb exploded a little after 5:30 pm on 3 May, a Friday, and bankers were ill-prepared. In a draft guideline, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed stricter rules for financing of projects, especially those in the construction phase. The banking regulator wanted lenders to set aside up to 5% of such loans as provisions or buffers instead of the prevailing 0.4%. While the move left bankers flummoxed, analysts were quick to point out that lenders’ profitability would take a hit. Industry insiders, meanwhile, said that the proposal was simply plugging a gap in the RBI’s earlier guidelines, issued in 2019.
