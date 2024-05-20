No carrot, only stick: Why the RBI has gone beyond moral suasion and fines

It isn’t just banks and NBFCs. Although fintechs do not officially fall under its purview, the RBI has not hesitated to rein them in when they enter its domain, especially those that are in the business of lending. With the goal of protecting consumers, the regulator stepped in to check the explosion of new-age startups issuing loans to customers, especially after numerous reports of loan app scams by Chinese syndicates, usurious interest rates and strongarm tactics by collection agents. While many of those were fly-by-night operators, other fintechs that did not have a lending license were sourcing loans for banks and NBFCs for a fee. Many fintechs applied for an NBFC license in order to extend loans off their own books. Only three of them—Cred, Jupiter and BharatPe—have been approved, according to reports.