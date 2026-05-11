No price relief for tech firms, but Centre extends contract timelines

Shouvik Das
4 min read11 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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The move offers some relief to companies such as Acer, Lava and Samsung India, which had sought price revisions for ongoing contracts amid rising component and logistics costs but have so far failed to secure them(Amazon)
Summary
The Centre has allowed up to four-month extensions on government procurement contracts amid geopolitical disruptions and rising component costs, but rejected price revision demands from electronics companies.

NEW DELHI: India’s electronics companies are getting more time, but not price revisions, to execute government procurement contracts as geopolitical conflicts and supply-chain disruptions raise costs for suppliers of smartphones, tablets and laptops.

In a 29 April notice, the department of expenditure in the finance ministry said global economic and supply-chain disruptions triggered by the Iran conflict and preceding geopolitical tensions qualify as force majeure, allowing companies executing government contracts to seek delivery extensions of up to four months without penalty.

The move offers some relief to companies such as Acer, Lava and Samsung India, which had sought price revisions for ongoing contracts amid rising component and logistics costs but have so far failed to secure them. Instead, the Centre has allowed extensions of “not less than two months and not more than four months.”

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The order said the Centre “recognizes delays in delivery in completion of contractual obligations on account of force majeure event for which the supplier, consultant, service provider and contractor is not at fault. In such cases the delivery period needs to be re-fixed without imposing any penalty on the supplier.”

Companies can seek exemptions for both the direct and indirect impact of current global disruptions, according to the order, a copy of which Mint has seen.

Government contracts are a significant source of business for electronics firms in India. Analysts estimate that companies such as Acer, Lava, and Samsung derive as much as 15% of their annual revenue from public procurement programmes.

India’s smartphone, tablet and laptop markets together generate more than $55 billion in annual revenue, according to market estimates, with government contracts accounting for nearly $8 billion of that.

Acer India, which primarily sells laptops and tablets in the country, reported annual revenue of 6,090 crore in fiscal 2025 (FY25), according to Ministry of Corporate Affairs records. Samsung India Electronics, which operates across categories including smartphones, home appliances, televisions and medical devices, reported FY25 revenue of 1.11 trillion.

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Margin pressure

Company executives said discussions with government bodies over ongoing contracts are continuing as firms grapple with elevated costs.

Puneet Sethi, vice-president and head of enterprise business at Samsung India, told Mint in an interview on 5 May that the company “is speaking with and considering all possible avenues to counter cost pressures that have increased over the past one year.”

“The current market forces are not affecting only Samsung, but are common across the industry. Samsung India has had a long-standing run of executing government and enterprise contracts, and we’re speaking with all concerned stakeholders to see how best we can navigate the market,” Sethi said.

As examples, Sethi added that the company has delivered smart classroom tenders for state governments of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, among others. He, however, declined to comment on which government bodies Samsung has active contracts with, and how they’re re-negotiating such contracts.

Harish Kohli, president and managing director at Acer India, said, “There are no cost revisions being done to already existing government contracts, but there are other exemptions being afforded in light of current global pressures.”

“Despite the cost of memory chips having doubled over the past year, as a company I’d be still fulfilling my contractual obligations and are on track to deliver the full contracts based on state-level tenders that we have won. The extension of the government procurement timeline helps companies like ours adjust some impact of our cost rises by spacing out deliveries, and increase supplies to consumer-end retail outlets where we do not have to operate on the fixed cost and margin,” Kohli said.

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A representative for Lava, which has also successfully bid and won government contracts for smartphone and tablet deployments, did not comment on whether the company is considering applying for force majeure exemptions.

Analysts said the timeline extensions could help electronics companies manage execution pressure at a time when consumer demand remains weak.

“Given that the consumer electronics market is expected to be weak through 2026, successfully executing government deals will be crucial for companies to ramp up their revenue and maintain annualized growth. The extension of up to four months can come as significant relief in terms of supplying the stipulated number of devices for a project,” said Tarun Pathak, director of research at market analysis firm Counterpoint India.

About the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

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