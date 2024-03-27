No tweaks to new online gaming taxation regime till SC decision
Summary
- Further hearings on this issue are now expected once the Supreme Court resumes sittings after its summer break in July.
New Delhi: The federal indirect tax body is unlikely to make any changes to the 28% goods and services tax (GST) regime on online money gaming until the Supreme Court gives its final order on a bunch of tax disputes for the period prior to its introduction last October, a person informed about the development said.