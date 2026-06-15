Noida airport’s first test is not Delhi airport but a slowing aviation market

Abhishek Law
4 min read15 Jun 2026, 10:44 AM IST
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The management expects structural demand to absorb new capacity in the National Capital Region, despite near-term weakness.(HT)
Summary
The greenfield airport opens with ambitious traffic targets but faces a cautious aviation market and constrained capacity growth.

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport began commercial operations today, with an ambition that looks straightforward on paper: scale up to 4.5–5 million passengers in its first year. In practice, it is opening into a far less forgiving backdrop—one in which India’s aviation sector is slowing, airlines are cutting capacity, and demand growth may lag the pace of new infrastructure.

The airport will start operations with IndiGo and Akasa Air and plans to run about 12 flights a day initially before expanding services in July, according to chief executive Nitu Samra. The longer-term target is to connect to 18–20 destinations as capacity builds.

“We are in discussion with other airlines. So we expect that slowly,” she said, adding that in “10–12 months or first year of operations, we expect that we should have a traffic of around 4.5–5 million passengers.”

Yet that expansion hinges on airlines adding capacity in a weakening market.

Also Read | After Delhi Aerocity, Prestige plans mega mixed-use project in Bengaluru airport

Demand squeeze

Industry experts say the immediate constraint is not competition with Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport but airline willingness to add capacity in a softer market.

“Right now, Noida Airport has to get passengers, have more flights, at least for a two-year period. Then maybe competition with Delhi Airport can be considered,” said Satyen Nayar, secretary general of the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO). “They might not have predicted this situation (slowdown). So maybe it will be a couple of months of pain, before numbers pick up.”

Analysts say weak demand and capacity discipline are already limiting route expansion.

“Airlines are cutting capacity. When growth in the sector is soft, getting carriers to introduce routes or expand operations is a challenge,” said Ankita Shah, analyst at Elara Capital. “Noida airport needs new city connections to generate passenger traffic.”

Shah added the airport’s user development fee (UDF) is significantly higher than Delhi’s, which could weigh on demand. Domestic passengers departing Noida will pay 490 and arriving passengers 210 until March 2027, versus 129 and 56 at Delhi airport.

The pricing gap adds a cost headwind for a greenfield airport that must build traffic from scratch.

The constraints reflect a broader slowdown in India’s aviation market. Domestic passenger growth slowed to 1.33% in FY26, while traffic fell nearly 4% year-on-year in April. Airlines face higher jet fuel costs, airspace disruptions over Pakistan, and geopolitical tensions in West Asia, prompting capacity adjustments across networks.

Also Read | Why airlines are cutting capacity across India's busiest airports and routes

The caution is reflected in guidance from GMR Airports, which expects passenger growth to remain soft in the first half of the fiscal year before recovering after September.

Long-term bet

Despite near-term weakness, management expects structural demand to absorb new capacity in the National Capital Region.

“I've acknowledged the US and others are fighting a war in West Asia. And it is a particularly difficult time to predict the short term,” said Christoph Schnellmann, vice chairman of Noida International Airport. “But we're very optimistic and confident of the long-term growth prospects.”

That view rests on fleet expansion. Indian carriers operate about 850 aircraft, while IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and Akasa Air have roughly 1,700 aircraft on order.

“If we look at aircraft orders in India, the outstanding orders are 2x of the aircraft in service today,” Schnellmann said. “If we want to accommodate and support that type of growth, we need additional airport infrastructure (in the National Capital Region).”

The 11,200-crore airport in Jewar, developed and operated by Zurich Airport International AG through its subsidiary Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March after missing multiple deadlines.

“We're building this airport not for three months or for six, but (as)... an airport that we want to operate, invest in, and continue to see growing for decades,” Schnellmann said.

Also Read | GMR flags weak H1 air traffic, pins FY27 growth on new airports

Analysts say the airport is likely to add capacity rather than compete directly with Delhi Airport, which handled 78.7 million passengers in FY26, growing at a 6.4% CAGR between FY23 and FY26.

Noida airport is being commissioned to create incremental capacity ahead of demand,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at Equirus Securities, adding that traffic will likely come from convenience and decongestion rather than market share shifts.

Cost dynamics add another layer to the ramp-up challenge.

The airport defends its higher user development fee, saying ticket pricing reflects multiple inputs beyond airport charges.

“UDF, this is one factor that contributes to the price of a ticket. But it's by far not the only one. It's about supply. It's about demand. It's about carriers' other costs. It's very much about the price of jet fuel,” Schnellmann said.

It is also pitching operational efficiency—shorter walking distances, faster turnarounds, and terminal design—as a partial offset to airline costs.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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