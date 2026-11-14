Noida Authority approves maps for five sports facilities in Sector 150 Sports City project

The Noida Authority has approved detailed maps for five sports facilities proposed under the long-delayed Sports City project in Sector 150, paving the way for further development of the project involving around 8,000 homebuyers.

The approvals cover a tennis centre, an indoor multipurpose sports hall, a swimming centre and a multipurpose playfield, while a cricket academy proposed under the project is already operational, reported PTI citing an official.

Prestige, County, Eldeco and Prateek are among the developers entrusted with constructing the approved sports infrastructure.

The development marks a significant step towards reviving the Sports City project, which has remained stalled for several years because of planning and regulatory hurdles.

Prestige, County and Prateek to Develop Sports Facilities According to the official, Prestige will develop a four-acre tennis centre featuring six courts, including two championship courts equipped with a pavilion, dressing rooms, dining facilities and spectator seating.

The facility will also have four practice courts and supporting infrastructure.

County has received approval to develop two sports facilities, each spread across 2.90 acres.

The indoor multipurpose sports hall will accommodate several sporting disciplines, including gymnastics, table tennis, squash, badminton, basketball, volleyball and rock climbing. It will also have the necessary supporting facilities.

The proposed swimming centre will feature a main pool measuring 25 metres by 50.05 metres, a 25-metre-by-25-metre practice pool and a diving pool measuring 25 metres by 25 metres.

Prateek will develop a multipurpose playfield spread across four acres, the official said.

Cricket Academy to Have ICC-Standard Facilities The proposed cricket academy, spread across 5.71 acres and to be developed by Eldeco, will include a cricket field with a moat designed in accordance with International Cricket Council (ICC) standards.

The facility will also have a pavilion, dressing and dining rooms, along with residential accommodation for 60-70 boys and girls.

The official said the cricket academy was already functional.

330-Acre Lotus Greens Sports City Project The approvals relate to the 330-acre Lotus Greens SC-02 Sports City project in Sector 150.

Earlier, the Noida Authority had received a detailed proposal for the project, with around 70% of the approximately 300-acre Sports City layout earmarked for sports infrastructure.

The proposed development includes a tennis centre, indoor sports hall, swimming pools and a nine-hole golf course with a putting green spread across 45.8 acres. Plans also include a golf club and food and beverage facilities.

Gaursons is the consortium member responsible for developing the golf course, according to the official.

The project is being developed by Lotus Greens as the lead consortium member, with the sports infrastructure forming a major component of the overall layout.

Four Sports City Projects Proposed, Only One Approved The official said four Sports City projects were proposed in Noida around a decade ago. However, only the project on Plot SC-02 in Sector 150, led by Lotus Greens, received approval.

The layout was prepared by Skyline Architectural Consultant and subsequently vetted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The revised master layout plan for Plot SC-02 had earlier received approval from the Noida Authority. The authority also approved building plans for the plot and issued conditional occupancy certificates for four residential projects, officials said.

Supreme Court Orders Give Fresh Momentum to Project

The development process gained momentum following the Supreme Court's November 24, 2025, orders.

Homebuyers had repeatedly approached authorities seeking the resumption of construction and resolution of delays affecting the project.