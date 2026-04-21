The curious case of pending nod to a six-year CEO that may delay Noida airport

Abhishek Law
4 min read21 Apr 2026, 12:51 PM IST
logo
The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, 100 km off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 March 2026.(X)
Summary
Three weeks after inauguration, the Noida International Airport faces uncertainty as its Swiss chief executive, who has led the project for six years, awaits mandatory security clearance. The delay could push back the airport’s planned mid-May launch.

New Delhi: Three weeks after its official inauguration, the Noida International Airport faces fresh uncertainty over the start of commercial flights, as a key security clearance for its chief executive is still pending. The nod from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)—essential before operations can begin—has yet to come through, raising the possibility of a delay to the airport’s planned mid-May launch.

The Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, 100 km off Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 March 2026. The India office of Zurich Airport International AG is the airport's developer and operator.

Christoph Schnellmann, a Swiss national who has been at the helm since 2020, is still to get the mandatory approval from BCAS, an arm of the civil aviation ministry. His foreign citizenship is understood to have been one of the reasons behind the approval delay.

Also Read | As Jewar gears up, Delhi airport firm GMR seeks jet fuel tax parity

The airport has already missed multiple deadlines on account of construction delays. The first phase was built at a cost of about 11,200 crore and is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually.

Replying to Mint's emailed queries, the Noida International Airport did not specify the pending approval for the chief executive, but said it was working on getting the security clearances. “The airport’s Aerodrome Security Programme is currently under review with the BCAS, and we are working closely with the authorities to secure the necessary approval. Following this, we will coordinate with all stakeholders to finalize timelines for the commencement of commercial operations,” it said.

Regarding the timeline for commercial operations, the Noida International Airport said it will talk to stakeholders once the clearances have been obtained.

Schnellmann was appointed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. His previous stint in India was as executive assistant to the chief executive of the Bangalore International Airport Ltd between December 2007 and April 2008.

Schnellmann’s case has drawn attention due to his Swiss nationality, said two people in the know.

Also Read | AIESL eyes Jewar, Navi Mumbai MRO hubs as competition intensifies

A senior civil aviation ministry official said greenfield airports are to be headed by Indians primarily due to security concerns around them.

A second official explained that the airport’s chief executive must double up as the security coordinator and a key accountable personnel. “And that role requires an Indian nationality since the person has to deal with sensitive data and airport infra details.”

In this scenario, an alternative could be to have a foreign chief executive who handles the administrative matters, while security operations are overseen by an Indian, said the second official.

“This is a curious case. In his six years as chief executive, the person already has access to all security installations and other sensitive information of the airport. He will still have the details irrespective of being the chief or not,” said Ramesh Vaidyanathan, managing partner at Mumbai-based BTG Advaya, a disputes and transactional law firm.

Incidentally, as per the security protocols, Schnellmann did not share the dais with the prime minister and other dignitaries at the time of the airport’s inauguration last month.

The second official said the aviation ministry has urged the home ministry to provide the necessary inputs to take Schnellmann’s appointment ahead. Based on these inputs, the BCAS will provide clearances.

There was no response to Mint's queries emailed on 18 April to the civil aviation ministry and the home ministry.

Security experts say the delay is unusual given the length of Schnellmann’s tenure.

“Security clearance for foreign nationals is not uncommon. But since the appointment happened in 2020, it is surprising that the matter would not have come up for consideration in this period,” said Manoj Kumar Lall, a retired Indian Police Service officer who has worked with the country's intelligence services.

Also Read | How small town Jewar became a booming real estate market

For instance, Marcel Hungerbuehler, also a Swiss national, was the chief executive of the Bangalore International Airport Ltd between 2009 and 2011.

Puneet Bakshi, an ex-wing commander of the Indian Air Force, said that the appointment of foreign nationals at airports or in the aviation sector goes through a series of clearances. “This is a time-taking process, at least three to four months, as there are extensive protocols that are followed. But it is unlikely that the matter will remain unresolved in six years, unless we have a change in guard—like officers verifying the details moving out or so on,” he said.

Rahul Chauhan, partner at CMS IndusLaw, a legal firm, said the issue of Schnellmann’s appointment was identified and flagged by the BCAS around 2023–24 and formally acknowledged in December 2025.

The airport was inaugurated in March, indicating that “the aforesaid compliance is no more an issue since the airport is open for business”, Chauhan said. “However, it remains unclear how the chief executive’s nationality requirement was resolved—whether through an exemption or reinterpretation of rules or appointment of an Indian security coordinator, or some other mechanism. This opacity raises questions about regulatory consistency and enforcement of long-standing aviation security norms in PPP (public-private partnership) airport projects involving foreign operators.”

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.