Mint Explainer | Will labour unrest accelerate factory automation in India?

Shelley Singh
4 min read14 Apr 2026, 02:04 PM IST
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The unrest in Noida industrial hub stems from demands for higher wages and better working conditions. (PTI Photo)(PTI)
Summary
As Indian manufacturing sector eyes global markets, the crisis highlights a deeper tension, between low-cost labour, rising wages and the push towards automation and robots.

The unrest in Noida’s industrial belt, with workers demanding higher wages, could accelerate automation on India's shop floors. As Indian manufacturing sector eyes global markets, the crisis highlights a deeper tension, between low-cost labour, rising wages and the push towards automation and robots. For manufacturers, the challenge will be to strike a balance to remain competitive. Mint takes a look.

What is the Noida factory unrest about? What are workers demanding?

The unrest in Noida industrial hub stems from demands for higher wages and better working conditions. Factory workers want salaries raised from around 13,000 to 18,000– 20,000 per month, citing inflation and parity with workers in Haryana factories.

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On 1 April, the Haryana government approved a 35% hike in minimum wages. Apart from an increase in wages, workers want proper pay slips, proof of employment, documents essential for taking loans, etc. Workers also want improved safety standards, regulated working hours, overtime compensation, and medical and social security benefits. Noida has around 12,000 factories across automobile components, electronics and textiles.

Will this accelerate automation and robot deployment in factories?

India has a big advantage with low-cost, skilled labour easily available. However, as wages rise, scales could tilt in favour of robots, making them a viable option on shop floors. Labour unrest often accelerates automation adoption as firms seek stability and efficiency.

Manufacturing units, especially in electronics and automotive, may increase investment in robotics, AI-driven assembly lines and digital monitoring systems to reduce dependence on manual labour. While upfront costs are high, automation offers long-term savings and resilience against industrial action. The unrest may act as a catalyst for India’s gradual shift towards Industry 4.0 practices, aligning with global manufacturing trends.

Also Read | Uneven employment: The work hours of young Indians reveal a dual reality

What is the level of automation in India versus China and other manufacturing destinations?

India’s automation levels remain lower than China, South Korea, and Japan. According to Germany-based International Federation of Robotics (IFR), India has 30 industrial robots per 10,000 workers (up from 7 in 2021), compared with China’s 470, and South Korea’s 1,000+. Southeast Asian peers like Vietnam are also ahead in integrating robotics in electronics and textiles manufacturing.

Increasing automation requires policy incentives, infrastructure upgrades, factory redesign, and workforce training to scale automation without eroding employment opportunities.

What are the pros and cons of using robots in factories?

On the plus side, robots deliver precision, consistency and efficiency, reducing errors and boosting productivity. They can operate continuously, lowering long-term costs and improving workplace safety by handling hazardous jobs. They can also take over repetitive tasks, like computer vision inspection, replacing manual visual inspection, which can cause human fatigue.

Downsides include high upfront investment, maintenance costs and potential job displacement for low-skilled workers. Robots can strengthen competitiveness but risk widening inequality unless paired with reskilling programs. Balancing efficiency gains with social impact is crucial to sustainable adoption of robotics manufacturing.

Also Read | India’s need of the moment: A farm revolution led by AI-driven automation

Will rising factory wages make Indian manufacturing uncompetitive?

India already has a disability gap, with higher logistics and capital costs than China. Rising wages could erode India’s cost advantage. If minimum salaries rise to 18,000– 20,000, India’s labour costs will match those in Vietnam and will be slightly higher than wages in Bangladesh, reducing competitiveness in garments and electronics.

However, India retains advantages in scale, domestic demand and government incentives. The key risk is that higher wages without productivity gains could make India less attractive for global firms. To offset this, India must boost efficiency through automation, skill development and supply chain reforms. Otherwise, wage hikes alone could push companies to relocate production to cheaper destinations.

What will be the impact on India’s manufacturing ambitions if the crisis escalates?

Post covid, global companies put in place a China+1 strategy to expand manufacturing to other countries. If the unrest snowballs, investors may perceive India as unstable for large-scale production, especially in labour-intensive sectors like textiles and electronics. Supply chain disruptions, reputational damage and higher compliance costs could push firms toward Vietnam, Malaysia or Indonesia.

For India, which is positioning itself as a manufacturing hub under the Make in India initiative and is offering sops such as production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, a prolonged unrest could slow progress toward becoming a global alternative to China. Stability in labour relations is critical to sustaining investor confidence.

About the Author

Shelley Singh

Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.

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