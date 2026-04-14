The unrest in Noida’s industrial belt, with workers demanding higher wages, could accelerate automation on India's shop floors. As Indian manufacturing sector eyes global markets, the crisis highlights a deeper tension, between low-cost labour, rising wages and the push towards automation and robots. For manufacturers, the challenge will be to strike a balance to remain competitive. Mint takes a look.
Mint Explainer | Will labour unrest accelerate factory automation in India?
SummaryAs Indian manufacturing sector eyes global markets, the crisis highlights a deeper tension, between low-cost labour, rising wages and the push towards automation and robots.
The unrest in Noida’s industrial belt, with workers demanding higher wages, could accelerate automation on India's shop floors. As Indian manufacturing sector eyes global markets, the crisis highlights a deeper tension, between low-cost labour, rising wages and the push towards automation and robots. For manufacturers, the challenge will be to strike a balance to remain competitive. Mint takes a look.
About the Author
Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More