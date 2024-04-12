Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Noida news: 42 realtors to clear dues, allow registry of stalled housing projects

Noida news: 42 realtors to clear dues, allow registry of stalled housing projects

Livemint

  • Noida authority confirms 42 out of 57 realtors agreed to pay dues in stalled housing projects by May 12, 2024. Residents can register flats within 90 days of payment. 15 realtors already paid dues, got permission for registry of 1,400 apartments.

The current market size of Indian real estate is 24 lakh crore

In a major relief to homebuyers, the Noida authority has confirmed that 42 of the 57 realtors in Noida have agreed to make payment of their respective dues in stalled housing projects.

The authority has directed the realtors to pay the dues by May 12, 2024, as per the Hindustan Times report.

With this, residents waiting for long to register their flats to their names should be done within 90 days from the date of payment.

High demand for 1 crore homes; Over 10,000 units sold in Delhi-NCR in Q1 2024

In December 2023, the Uttar Pradesh government asked Noida development authorities to register within 90 days all flats that are mire in legal cases.

Under the UP government policy, registration of stalled flats can start after the builder pays 25% of dues and the remaining 75% to be paid in the next one to three years.

Until April 9, 15 relators paid dues and got permission for the registry of 1,400 apartments.

Noida authority gives permission to process registries of 13,600 apartments

HT report mentioned that Paramount Propbuild Private Limited paid 8.10 crore for their housing project located in Sector 137; Omaxe Buildwell Limited paid 11.45 crore as 25% dues, PAN Realtors Private Limited paid 4 crore out of total dues of 37.69 crore in Sector 70, Noida and SDS Infratech Private Limited paid 9 crore out of 18.43 crore of dues in its project located in Sector 45.

Q4 Results Preview: Pre-sales to moderate on new launch delays, says Motilal

According to the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India (CREDAI), Indian real estate will have a significant impact on the Indian economy in the coming years.

The real estate sector is estimated to reach a market size of $1.3 trillion by 2034 and $5.17 trillion by 2047, according to a report by realtors body CREDAI.

The current market size of Indian real estate is 24 lakh crore of which 80% is of residential segments. CREDAI has projected that there will be 7 crore units of additional housing demand by 2030.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.