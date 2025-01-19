Industry
Non-bank lenders form priority sector lenders’ body to plug MSME loan shortfall
- According to iSPRIT, the goal of PLSAI is to ensure that credit to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can double to ₹130 trillion over next 3-5 years. According to RBI norms, banks are required to maintain at least 40% of their adjusted net bank credit as priority sector loans.
MUMBAI : India's non-bank lenders are coming together to set up a first-of-its-kind industry body for priority sector lending.
