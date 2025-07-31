Non-bank lenders have a big problem in small business loans
31 Jul 2025
Industry executives said demand is slowing also because small businesses are facing delayed payments from central and state governments, and shrinking profit margins amid a broader economic slowdown.
Mumbai: India’s top NBFCs have flagged early signs of stress in small business loans following a sharp slowdown in spending by some states, weak borrower cashflows, slackening credit demand and rising delinquencies even in once-resilient segments.
