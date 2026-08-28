Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are seeing greater interest from non-bank lenders as they push clean up of their balance sheets and free up capital for fresh lending, industry executives said. The shift is also leading to ARCs getting more retail portfolios and smaller-ticket loans, they added. According to these experts and industry data, the migration is being fueled by a squeeze in corporate debt availability, faster deal execution by NBFCs, and expanding retail stress.
Non-banks drive asset reconstruction purchases amid retail loan stress
SummaryDriven by tighter corporate debt supply and flexible pricing from non-banks, debt resolution firms are taking on larger volumes of small-ticket retail loans to free up lender capital.
Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are seeing greater interest from non-bank lenders as they push clean up of their balance sheets and free up capital for fresh lending, industry executives said. The shift is also leading to ARCs getting more retail portfolios and smaller-ticket loans, they added. According to these experts and industry data, the migration is being fueled by a squeeze in corporate debt availability, faster deal execution by NBFCs, and expanding retail stress.
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