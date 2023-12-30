The non-tech sector has witnessed a gain in hiring with the oil and power sector taking the lead in October and November, a report by Naukri.com revealed.

Oil-gas and power sector clocked a nine percent jump in hiring in the October-November period as compared to last year, followed by the pharma/biotech sector at 6% and, the banking and financial sector at 5%, respectively. Insurance was another major industry that saw positive momentum. Hiring in the insurance sector grew by 5% in the October-November period of 2023 over the same period of 2022.

However, not all the non-tech sectors saw a surge in hiring between October and November 2023. Job recruitment in telecom, retail, FMCG, and real estate were also severely hit.

Notably, The IT sector continued to remain impacted and the overall hiring in the industry was 22% lower in the October-November period vs the 2022 base.

"Against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown in 2023, the story of the Indian white-collar job market has been one of strength and resilience. This year, a job market that has traditionally relied heavily on the IT sector saw several core-economy industries such as Oil & Gas, BFSI and Real Estate lead the way with regard to job creation. Emerging non-metros too outpaced the usual metropolitan hubs. These developments reveal the new fabric of the white-collar job market in India and we feel optimistic that this will augur well in the long-term," Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer of Naukri.com said.

Non-metros outshine metro cities

The non-metro cities in India outperformed the metros in terms of hiring. Gujarat's Vadodara clocked 9% growth in job offers in Oct-Novemebr 2023 as against the same period of 2022.

Metros like Delhi NCR and Mumbai clocked negative growth of 12% each.

The IT-focus cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune recorded negative growth of 20%, 18%, 21%, and 18% in October-November 2023 as compared to October-November 2022.

