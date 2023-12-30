Non-tech jobs gain edge; Oil firms clock 9% jump in hiring in Oct-Nov 2023: Report
The IT sector continued to be impacted, with overall hiring being 22% lower in the October-November 2023 period compared to the previous year.
Non-metro cities outperformed metros in terms of hiring, with Vadodara seeing a 9% growth in job offers.
The non-tech sector has witnessed a gain in hiring with the oil and power sector taking the lead in October and November, a report by Naukri.com revealed.
