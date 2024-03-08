Not gold! Indian women see 'housing' as preferred investment asset class, reveals report
Women home seekers may reportedly opt for mid and premium segment housing between ₹45 lakh and ₹1.5 crore
Gold has lost its luster while investing in real estate has become a new favourite of Indian women, reveals a survey. Over 60% of women now see housing as the preferred investment asset class, Anarock Property Consultants report revealed. On the other hand, 16% of women prefer the stock market, and only 14% pick gold as an investment option. Notably, 57% of women homebuyers prefer 3BHKs while 29% prefer 2 BHKs.