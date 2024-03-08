Gold has lost its luster while investing in real estate has become a new favourite of Indian women, reveals a survey. Over 60% of women now see housing as the preferred investment asset class, Anarock Property Consultants report revealed. On the other hand, 16% of women prefer the stock market, and only 14% pick gold as an investment option. Notably, 57% of women homebuyers prefer 3BHKs while 29% prefer 2 BHKs.

Women home seekers may reportedly opt for mid and premium segment housing between ₹45 lakh and ₹1.5 crore. Besides, 23% of women prefer to buy luxury homes that are above ₹1.5 crore.

Is taking a personal loan for home renovation a good idea?

Lower stamp tax for properties registered in a woman's name and special housing loan programmes have made it easier for women to invest in real estate.

Higher property prices no bar, buyers seek larger homes, says survey

As per the ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey, nearly 80% of women prefer to buy homes for end-use, and 22% will do so for investment.

"While the survey finds that 24% of all polled home seekers now prefer newly launched properties, a deep dive reveals that just 15% of women respondents prefer homes in newly launched projects," Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman-Anarock Group said.

FM gives a boost to homebuyers on a budget

Women are focusing on properties that are either ready or to be completed within the next six months. "This clearly indicates that the majority are buying for immediate self-use," Kumar added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!