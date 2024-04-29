Not just Asia, but world can adopt Ayushman Bharat scheme: UNDP India Health Head
Abhimanyu Saxena, head, Health System Strengthening, UNDP India said that with the introduction of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health ID card, it will be easy for all digital health schemes to share data and to complement each other.
New Delhi: India's healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat, which is the world's largest health assurance scheme, can be adopted by not just Asian countries but also by the world, said Abhimanyu Saxena, head, Health System Strengthening, UNDP India.
