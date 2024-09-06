Industry
Broken dams, crippled plants: Calamities hike insurance costs for hydropower
Puja Das , Manas Pimpalkhare , Rituraj Baruah 6 min read 06 Sep 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Besides losses and insurance, damage to hydropower projects may strain the electricity grid as well. This is because unlike thermal projects, hydropower projects can be swiftly turned on and off, keeping the grid stable at times of high demand
New Delhi: Cloudbursts, floods and landslides that crippled some of India's largest hydropower projects in the last few years have jacked up insurance claims and premium payments, holding the potential to raise power tariffs over time.
