Hydropower projects are always insured since they are vulnerable to weather events and repairs require significant expenditure, said Rajeev Vishnoi, chairman and managing director of THDC India Ltd. "So, insurance companies get a lot of claims against damages that occurred because of extreme weather events. Because of the trend, they have increased premiums in the range of 20-50% offered to hydro projects, which are an extra burden to hydropower project developers," Vishnoi said, adding, “This puts additional burden to the cost of electricity which is being generated from the project and the additional cost gets passed on to consumers."