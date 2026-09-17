Jaggery prices climb as consumers seek a natural alternative to refined sugar

New Delhi: With some consumers increasingly opting for jaggery as a natural, less-processed alternative to refined sugar, prices of the traditional sweetener have risen amid high sugar prices, according to three people and government data reviewed by Mint.
According to Department of Consumer Affairs data, the average retail price of jaggery rose 10% to ₹67 per kg as on 15 September from a month earlier. In comparison, the average retail price of sugar accelerated 15% to ₹59.25 per kg over the same period, driven by lower-than-expected production, rising demand ahead of the festive season, and weather-related cane crop damage.