NPCI extends deadline for compliance with UPI volume cap by 2 years
Anshika Kayastha 7 min read 01 Jan 2025, 05:30 AM IST
- NPCI had earlier said that no UPI (unified payments interface) app could account for more than 30% of UPI transaction volumes, but the deadline for for TPAPs to comply with this limit has now been extended twice already.
Mumbai: In a move that will bring relief to apps providing UPI services, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended by two years the deadline for third-party application providers (TPAPs) to comply with limits on UPI transaction volumes processed by them. The retail payments regulator also eased restrictions on WhatsApp Pay and allowed it to extend its services to all its users.
