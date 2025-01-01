NPCI extends deadline for compliance with UPI volume cap by 2 years

Impact of UPI cap

The limit on UPI transactions largely impacted the two largest TPAPs in the country—PhonePe and Google Pay. At the time of the introduction of the cap in November 2020, Google Pay had the largest market share of 41.4% in terms of the volume of transactions and 42.9% in terms of value of UPI transactions processed. Second in line PhonePe accounted for 40.5% transactions in terms of volume and 43.5% in terms of value.