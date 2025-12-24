Power PSUs weigh exit from debt-laden energy-efficiency venture as stress mounts
Summary
Promoters of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd are considering a public listing of the company, which has outstanding dues of over ₹4,000 crore. While the company navigates its debt and cash flow challenges, experts suggest that government backing could attract investors.
NEW DELHI: Any private takers for a loss-making company owned by public sector power giants that is owed over ₹4,000 crore and has borrowed heavily to fund its investments? The answer will be known when the company’s promoters decide to list its shares.
