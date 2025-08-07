Mint Explainer: From Taj to Nutella, why more brands are racing for the ‘well-known' trademark tag
Krishna Yadav 5 min read 07 Aug 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Summary
Under trademark law, a “well-known” mark is one that’s recognised by the general public beyond its specific industry. Mint explains why more brands are moving courts for the ‘well-known’ tag and how they use it
The Delhi high court recently declared Nutella, a globally loved chocolate spread, a “well-known trademark" in India. This recognition is more than a nod to popularity. It’s a legal safeguard to protect the brand’s identity, reputation, and consumer trust from misuse and counterfeiting.
