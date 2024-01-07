Nvidia’s New China Pickle: Customers Don’t Want Its Downgraded Chips
Raffaele Huang , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Jan 2024, 04:32 PM IST
SummaryThe tech giant’s Chinese buyers are pushing back against the lower-powered AI chips it hopes to sell to them in response to U.S. export curbs.
SINGAPORE—After U.S. regulations barred Nvidia from selling its high-performance artificial-intelligence chips to China in October, the company’s engineers quickly designed a new lineup to comply with the tightened rules.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less