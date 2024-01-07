Nvidia’s New China Pickle: Customers Don’t Want Its Downgraded Chips

Nvidia said it is working to offer products that comply with U.S. rules to customers worldwide.Nvidia has said it doesn’t see a short-term financial impact from restrictions on shipment of its AI chips to China because it can find other buyers for them. But Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said last year that in the long run, prohibiting the sale of AI chips in China would keep the U.S. industry from being able to compete and lead in one of the world’s largest markets.