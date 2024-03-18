Odisha eyes ₹10,000 crore investment in textiles
The state has so far approved 26 proposals, which are at stages of implementation, said Bhupendra Singh Poonia, MD, Industrial Promotion & Investment Corporation of Odisha
NEW DELHI : Odisha has set an ambitious target of attracting an investment of ₹10,000 crore for its textiles sector over the next five years, with the aim to bolster the state's economy by creating more than 100,000 job opportunities.
