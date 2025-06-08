Odisha no longer minerals hub of India, it is becoming diversified industrial powerhouse: CM

Bhubaneswar, Jun 8 (PTI) Odisha is no longer the minerals hub of India, it is becoming a diversified industrial powerhouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday.

Majhi made the statement while interacting with industrialists at the Lok Seva Bhavan, ahead of the first anniversary of his government.

"Odisha is no longer just a minerals and metals hub. We are becoming a diversified industrial powerhouse, where opportunity flows from port to plant and from cities to every aspirational district," he said.

The state is growing across 20 sectors -- from mining, metallurgy and metal downstream to emerging opportunities in chemicals, food processing, apparel and textiles, he said.

Majhi spoke about the measures his government has taken to help industries.

"One year ago, the people of Odisha placed their faith in us to build a future that is inclusive, aspirational, and transformative. Today, as we reflect on this first year, we do so with pride, in our progress and renewed commitment to the journey ahead," he said.

Maintaining that his government was focused on job creation, he urged the industrialists to join the journey of making the state an industrial powerhouse.

"Over the last year alone, 206 large projects were approved -- nearly double the average of the previous five years. These represent a total investment value of over ₹4.5 lakh crore and an employment potential of nearly 2.9 lakh jobs," he said.

"Since the Utkarsha Odisha summit, 56 projects have already been taken up for ground-breaking and inauguration, with a combined investment of over ₹1.78 lakh crore, and employment potential for 1.1 lakh people. These numbers reflect not only our speed, but scale and substance," he added.

Attacking the previous Naveen Patnaik-led regime, Majhi said that, in many ways, his government has achieved more in this one year than the past five years combined through quiet, focused, and committed action.

In the coming year, he said the government will focus on four key priorities.

"First, the government will bring new policies that unlock emerging sectors and offer global competitiveness. Secondly, the government will expand the state's land bank and industrial infrastructure to meet future demand. Third, we will revamp our single window system and develop a modern, integrated project tracking platform. Fourth, we will work to deregulate and simplify burdensome rules and processes," he said.