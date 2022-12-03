Odisha receives over 10.5 lakh cr investment proposals during MIO Conclave

Odisha receives over ₹10.5 lakh cr investment proposals during MIO Conclave2 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- As per the release, the investment would generate 10,37,701 employment potential across sectors from 741 companies.
During the three-day Make in Odisha (MIO Conclave 2022), the state received an overall investment proposal worth ₹10.5 lakh crores, announced the Naveen Patnaik government on 3 December.
As per the release, the investment would generate 10,37,701 employment potential across sectors from 741 companies.
Briefing more, the government said that 145 proposals received were from metals, ancillary & downstream sector, 102 from agriculture & food processing, 87 from logistics & infrastructure, 41 from tourism, 37 from Information Technology, 32 from power, renewable & green energy, 28 from paper, wood and forest based industries, 22 from healthcare & pharmaceuticals, 26 from textile, apparels & technical textiles, 14 from agri-business, 10 from aerospace & defence, 10 from waste management, 7 from cement, 5 from start-ups, 2 each from education & glass, 6 from agri marketing, 1 from film & entertainment, 1 from electric vehicle and 12 from multiple other sectors along with 64 proposals from general manufacturing sector.
Apart from this, the MIO Conclave 2022 witnessed registration from 18785 delegates, including global leaders, industry captains, exhibitors, and participants from 11 countries which were Japan, Germany, Norway, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, Indonesia, Israel, China, Singapore and Thailand.
Addressing the valedictory session on day 3 of the Conclave, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, “The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 has been a grand success. I am happy to announce that the Conclave has generated investment intents of Rs. 10.5 Lakh Crores with an employment potential for 10,37,701 people. Let us all work hard to implement these investments on the ground and take Odisha to a new era of industry-led growth."
"I thank the entire FICCI team for their support throughout the conclave cycle. I would like to give special thanks to our country partners, Japan, Norway, and Germany. I hope that we further strengthen our relationships and create more opportunities for mutual trade, commerce, and people-to-people relationships. The Make in Odisha Conclave’22 concludes today. I thank each one of you for your immense contribution. Let the juggernaut move on," he added.
1) Metals, ancillary and downstream sector - ₹5.50 lakhs crore
2) Power, renewable energy & green energy -- ₹2.38 lakhs crore
3) Logistics & infrastructure -- ₹1.20 lakh crores
4) Chemicals, petrochemicals & plastics -- ₹76K crores
5) Manufacturing sector -- ₹21K crores
6) Tourism -- ₹8K crores
7) IT sector -- ₹8K crores
8) Agriculture & food processing -- ₹7.2k crores
9) Paper goods & forest based products -- ₹5.3k
crores
10) Cement -- ₹5K crores
11) Healthcare & pharmaceuticals -- ₹4K crores
12) Textile & apparel -- ₹2.6k crores
13) Aerospace & defence received -- ₹3k crores
14) EV vehicles -- ₹500 crores
15) Startups -- ₹280 crores
16) Glass marble & granite -- ₹200 crores
17) Waste management -- ₹170 crores
18) Agri marketing -- ₹121 crores
19) Agri business -- ₹94 crores
20) Education -- Around ₹70 crores
21) Film and entertainment -- around ₹15 crores
22) Other sectors -- Some ₹61 crores