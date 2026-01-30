Office assets hold ₹5.9 trillion opportunity as India’s REIT market expands

India’s operational REIT market is currently valued at ₹2.3 trillion, comprising four listed office REITs and one retail REIT, according to a JLL report titled Emerging Horizons: Analyzing REIT Performance in India’s Evolving Real Estate Market. The report noted that high-quality, well-performing office assets alone represent an additional opportunity worth ₹5.9 trillion, indicating a potential fourfold growth for the office REIT segment.

With a substantial pool of real estate assets across commercial office, retail, warehousing, and data centre segments yet to be securitised, the REIT universe is expected to witness a significant expansion in new listings over the next five to seven years, the report said.

Also Read | Bengaluru dominates India’s REIT stock

Beyond the office sector, retail REITs present compelling expansion prospects. Building on the success of India's operational retail REIT, the market opportunity for additional retail-focused REIT vehicles remains substantial. Across the top seven cities, large and mid-sized malls, along with high-quality neighbourhood retail formats, represent an attractive ₹2.8 trillion opportunity, it noted.

Additionally, 70 mn sq ft is under construction or planned supply combined across office and retail for the top seven cities where institutional participation already exists. This upcoming high-quality supply is currently valued at ₹2.1 trillion, the report said.

This growth runway of ₹10.8 trillion in GAV is further enhanced by Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs), which unlock an estimated ₹3.2 trillion in additional opportunities by enabling investments in partial assets, specifically targeting well-leased portions of multiple ownership properties that demonstrate strong overall management performance, it said.