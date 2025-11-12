Office Reits eye portfolio growth, higher occupancy
Summary
Office real estate investment trusts in India are gearing up for significant portfolio expansion and higher occupancy, driven by a strategic mix of acquisitions and a robust development pipeline.
Bengaluru: Office real estate investment trusts (Reits) plan to increase their portfolios through acquisitions and development, targeting higher occupancy and leasing, as India's office market defies global workspace contraction and subdued sentiments.
