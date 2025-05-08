India office Reits report higher FY25 income, leasing on strong GCC demand
SummaryThe turnaround in the Reit space comes at a time when gross leasing of commercial office space touched a historic high of 79 million sq. ft in 2024, as per property advisory CBRE India. The January-March period of 2025 saw 18 million sq. ft of gross leasing.
Bengaluru: Driven by strong demand from global capability centres (GCCs) and improved occupancy, India's top office Reits – Embassy, Mindspace Business Parks, and Brookfield India– have posted higher FY25 net operating income and leasing, signalling a robust rebound from pandemic-induced downturn.