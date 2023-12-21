Office spaces drive private equity inflow in Indian realty market, Mumbai takes the lead: Knight Frank
Mumbai leads the PE investment trend with USD 1,685 million, followed by the National Capital Region at USD 835 million. Bengaluru received USD 347 million in 2023.
The distribution of private equity investments during the year 2023 witnessed the office taking the lead with 58 per cent, followed by warehousing at 23 per cent, and residential properties at 19 per cent, according to a report by Knight Frank India.
