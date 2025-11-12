How are betting ads still buzzing? India trains its lens offshore
Real money gaming is banned in India under the newly-passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, but the law does not cover offshore betting apps such as 1xBet, 1xWin, Stake and Parimatch
A flurry of illegal betting ads is once again in regulators’ crosshairs. The Advertising Standards Council of India, in its latest half-yearly report (April-September 2025), found that most of the complaints it got related to offshore and illegal betting ads. Why are these ads a problem, who's involved, and are they on the right side of India’s advertising laws? Mint explains.