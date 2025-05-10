State-run fuel retailers assure ample supply amid rising tensions with Pakistan

New Delhi: India's state-run oil retailers have assured the public of ample fuel availability nationwide amid escalating tensions with Pakistan that have triggered panic buying, particularly in border states.

Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) have urged calm, emphasizing that supplies of petrol, diesel, cooking gas (liquefied petroleum gas) and compressed natural gas (CNG) remain robust.

Taking to social media platform X, IOCL said: “Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly. There is no need for panic buying—fuel and LPG is readily available at all our outlets. Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush. This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all."

BPCL also assured citizens that sufficient petrol, diesel, CNG and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) are available across its nationwide network.

"All BPCL fuel stations and LPG distributorships, across its nationwide network are operating smoothly and are fully equipped to meet the energy needs of consumers. There is no cause for concern or panic buying. Our supply chain operations remain robust and efficient, ensuring uninterrupted supplies," it said in a statement, while urging customers to remain calm.

HPCL also took to X to urge consumers to stay calm and avoid unnecessary rush, which it said would help in ensuring uninterrupted services to everyone.

"There is absolutely no need for panic buying. Fuel and LPG are readily available at all HPCL outlets," it said. India has over 88,000 petrol pumps with these three public sector oil-marketing companies operating about 90% of these outlets.

Speaking to Mint, Monty Sehgal, spokesperson, Punjab Petrol Pump Dealers Association, said: “There is as such no scarcity of fuel in Punjab including border areas and even the pumps are getting fuel at regular intervals."

In the border states, pumps have been directed by local authorities to keep adequate stocks to ensure availability for consumers.

Rajinder Singh Bhati, Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, said: "We have been asked to keep adequate stock of petrol and diesel as a precautionary measure. In totality at the moment, the supply of fuel to pumps is on regular basis and there is no shortage."

A letter to the the petrol pumps and gas agencies in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan from the District Collector's office, seen by Mint, showed that petrol pumps have been asked to keep a reserve of 2,000 litres of diesel, 1,000 litres of petrol, while gas agencies were asked to stock at least 50 LPG cylinders.

The assurance from these fuel retailers come amid an armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

According to the ministry of defence, on the intervening night 7-8 May, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in northern and western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai and Bhuj and these attempts were foiled.

On Friday, in a press briefing, government officials said that Pakistan's attacks in the regions of Tangdhar, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Akhnoor, and Udhampur on the intervening night of 8-9 May led to some losses and injuries to army personnel

Fuel and energy security is key to the public life and economic operations of the country. India has been witnessing a record growth in petrol and diesel consumption in the past years, and is expected to maintain the momentum this year. The petroleum product consumption for the ongoing fiscal year (FY26) is seen at a record 252.9 million tonnes, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.