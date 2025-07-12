Norms for transfer of participating interest among partners in oil, gas eased
India has approved a key reform allowing the transfer of participating interest among existing partners in oil and gas contracts through management committee approval, eliminating the need for prior government consent.
New Delhi: In a move aimed at improving operational flexibility and ease of doing business in India’s upstream oil and gas sector, the Union government has approved a long-pending recommendation to allow transfer of participating interest (PI) among existing partners without requiring government consent—as long as there is no change in operatorship.
Participating interest means, in respect of each party constituting the contractor, the undivided share expressed as a percentage of such party’s participation in the rights and obligations under the contract.