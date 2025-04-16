Industry
Major oil & gas discovery expected from blocks offered in OALP rounds, says Oil India CMD
Summary
- The blocks won under the ninth round take OIL's total exploration acreage from 60,000 sq. km to 110,000 sq. km. Over 47,000 sq. km of the newly awarded acreage lies in deep and ultradeep offshore waters.
New Delhi: It is only a matter of time before a major oil and gas discovery is made from acreages offered under the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) rounds, Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) said.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more