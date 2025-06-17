Oil is warming up, but India's inflation may escape the heat
Shayan Ghosh , Rituraj Baruah 4 min read 17 Jun 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Crude oil prices may pick up as a consequence of the Iran-Israel conflict. However, state-run companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC are expected to absorb the hike, shielding consumers from higher petrol and diesel prices. Consequently, inflation may not pick up either.
Escalating conflict between Iran and Israel and a consequent increase in crude price are unlikely to impact India’s inflation print, economists said, with state-run refiners expected to absorb the price hike instead of passing it on to consumers.
