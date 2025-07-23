Oil India in talks with ExxonMobil, Total, Petrobras for joint bids in new auction round
Summary
Oil India is in talks with global E&P majors to jointly bid for hydrocarbon blocks in India's upcoming auctions, as it looks to tap into their expertise in the exploration of deepwater blocks.
New Delhi: State-owned Oil India Ltd is in talks with global exploration and production (E&P) majors, including ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and Petrobras, to jointly explore hydrocarbon blocks in India, said two people in the know of the developments.
