Oil India in talks with global majors for joint E&P bids, says CMD Ranjit Rath
SummaryIn February, the Maharatna company had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Petrobras, Brazil’s state-owned oil major, to collaborate in the exploration and production of hydrocarbon resources in India’s offshore regions.
New Delhi: State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) is in talks with global oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to partner for exploration in deep and ultra-deep acreages won by it and also to jointly participate in upcoming bid rounds, its top official said.