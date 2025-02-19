Old car, new fortune: Scrappage scheme births unique arbitrage market
Summary
- There are no restrictions on the value of the vehicle being scrapped and the new one being purchased, giving rise to an arbitrage opportunity - a scrapped old budget car can be used to get discounts on a swanky new luxury car.
Mumbai: In an ingenious market development, the government’s efforts to have you scrap your old, polluting car is ending up providing a hefty discount to another buyer of a different vehicle—potentially lakhs of rupees for luxury car buyers. It also gives you, the seller, more money than just the scrap value of the old car.