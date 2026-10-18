OMCs exclude sugarcane-based ethanol from FY27 tender, cut maize incentive

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have excluded ethanol produced from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses from their latest procurement tender for the 2026-27 supply year, as the government seeks to preserve domestic sugar supplies while maintaining its nationwide ethanol-blending programme.
The tender, issued by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on October 16 on behalf of OMCs, seeks bids for approximately 11 billion litres of ethanol for the supply year running from November 2026 to October 2027. The procurement is intended to meet the requirement of blending 20% ethanol with petrol.
The tender has also reduced the incentive for maize-based ethanol, lowering the procurement price to ₹68.86 per litre from ₹71.86 per litre.
"The Government of India has issued directions that sugar diversion for ethanol be reduced to zero for ethanol supply year 2026-27," the tender document said.
"No offers have been sought for ethanol produced from sugarcane juice, sugar or sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses in this quantity bid tender," it added.
Under the revised procurement terms, suppliers can offer ethanol produced from maize, broken rice, surplus rice procured by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and C-heavy molasses. Ethanol derived from sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses has been excluded.
The decision comes amid concerns over domestic sugar availability and prices following poor rainfall in key sugar-producing states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, which has raised the risk of lower sugar output.
India is the world's largest sugar consumer, and the availability of sugarcane for both food and fuel production remains an important consideration for policymakers. Diverting sugarcane and sugar for ethanol production can reduce the quantity available for consumption, particularly when production is constrained.
The latest tender signals a shift in feedstock sourcing for the ethanol-blended petrol programme, which has relied on both grain-based and sugarcane-based ethanol to reduce dependence on imported crude oil.
By excluding three sugar-based feedstocks, the procurement policy places greater emphasis on alternative raw materials, including maize and rice. However, the reduction in the maize incentive could affect returns for producers supplying ethanol from the grain.
The incentive for maize-based ethanol has been cut to ₹2.79 per litre from ₹5.79 per litre, according to the revised procurement terms.
E20 programme remains central to energy security
India has adopted petrol containing up to 20% ethanol, commonly known as E20, as the nationwide standard as part of efforts to lower crude oil import dependence and reduce vehicle emissions.
Ethanol is produced from agricultural feedstocks such as sugarcane and grains and blended with petrol to replace a portion of fossil fuel consumption. The programme has created a substantial market for domestic distilleries while providing farmers with an additional source of demand for agricultural produce.
However, the availability and cost of feedstocks remain critical to meeting blending requirements. Changes in procurement prices and the eligibility of different raw materials can influence production economics for distilleries and
determine which feedstocks suppliers prioritise.
The exclusion of sugarcane juice, sugar syrup and B-heavy molasses is likely to increase the importance of grain-based ethanol and C-heavy molasses in the 2026-27 procurement cycle.
Producers will need to assess feedstock availability, procurement prices and distillery capacity to meet the demand outlined in the tender.
The policy highlights the government's effort to balance energy security and reduced oil imports with the need to maintain adequate domestic sugar supplies and contain prices. The extent to which alternative feedstocks can meet procurement requirements will be important for sustaining the 20% blending target during the November 2026-October 2027 supply year.
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