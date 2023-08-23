OMG 2's box office collection has experienced a slowdown in its second week following its impressive Sunday earnings. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is now at Rs123 crore in total earnings.

OMG 2 after crossing the Rs100 crore mark, slowed down in its second week. On Tuesday, it is estimated to have collected around ₹3.20 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.com. The movie now stands at Rs.123.62 crore after twelve days since its release.

OMG 2, which released on August 11, had a theatrical release alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2. It opened with Rs10.26 crore and saw an impressive Rs17 crore collection on its first Sunday. Despite experiencing lower figures during the weekdays, it managed to reach Rs12 crore on its second Sunday. However, it slowed down again on its second Monday and gathered approximately ₹3.20 crore on Tuesday.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Today Live Updates: Seven hours to go for India's historic lunar touchdown

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on August 21, stated that critical acclaim holds significance, but the ultimate reward is audience validation. He noted that OMG 2 had a strong performance in its second weekend, which is a remarkable achievement considering the competition with Gadar 2. In the second week, the film earned 6.03 crores on Friday, 10.53 crores on Saturday, and 12.06 crores on Sunday.