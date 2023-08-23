OMG 2 Box Office collection slows down in Week 2: Check how much it earned1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 01:15 PM IST
OMG 2's box office collection reaches Rs123 crore in its second week even while facing competition from Gadar 2.
OMG 2's box office collection has experienced a slowdown in its second week following its impressive Sunday earnings. The film, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, is now at Rs123 crore in total earnings.
In the film, Pankaj Tripathi's character engages in a legal battle against the education system to seek justice for his son. He portrays the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a devout worshiper of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar takes on the role of a divine messenger, while Yami Gautam portrays a lawyer. The film received an 'A' certificate from the censor board after several modifications.
Pankaj recently shared with news agency PTI, “The film is entertaining and, towards the end, it imparts a societal message; an essential one. It revolves around teenage issues and concludes by addressing sex education."